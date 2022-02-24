ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

College Wrestling | Mount Union's David Massey is named top OAC performer

By The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7UyL_0eNxL2Ev00

Mount Union senior David Massey has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Year and headlines four Purple Raiders named to the All-OAC teams.

Massey, who wrestles at 133 pounds, is from Woodridge High School.

George Lassnick won the OAC's Most Falls in Least Time Award as he had four pins in conference duals on an average of 2 minutes, 15 seconds per pin at 184 pounds. Lassnick is a graduate of Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Massey is the ninth Raider to win the OAC's John Summa Wrestler of the Year award and the first since his teammate Jordin James won the award in 2020. Massey has a team-best 29 wins this season, 101 career wins, and is ranked fifth in the nation. He is a four-time All-OAC selection, a two-time NWCA Scholar All-American and an All-American in 2020.

James, from Bedford, was also selected to the All-OAC first team for the fourth time. He is a two-time All-American and the 2019 NCAA national champion at 133 pounds. He is 14-0 this season and is ranked No. 1 in the nation at 141 pounds.

Lassnick is the fifth Mount Union wrestler to win the Most Pins in Least Time Award and first since Grant Martin won it in 2020. He was selected to the All-OAC second team this season with 15 wins, including eight by pin.

Jack Stanley, from Brecksville, was named to the All-OAC second team. Stanley has 17 wins and is ranked No. 8 in the nation at 125 pounds. It is the second time he has been named to the all-conference second team. He also earned the honor in 2020 while a member of the Baldwin Wallace team.

Mount Union competes at the NCAA Central Regional in Adrian, Mich., this weekend. Wrestlers who finish in the top three in their weight class qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships March 11-12 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies all announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities; president defiant

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials and a Reuters witness said. Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens to help defend Kyiv from advancing...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Brecksville, OH
Stark County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Stark County, OH
City
Bedford, OH
City
Adrian, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Martin
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

UEFA moves Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris

Feb 25 (Reuters) - UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday. UEFA also said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing...
UEFA
The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

494
Followers
831
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

 http://the-review.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy