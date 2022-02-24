ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Alliance-area scholarship open to agriculture students

By The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
Students interested in a career in an agricultural profession can apply for a scholarship named after a former director of Consumers National Bank.

The Homer Unkefer Agriculture Scholarship is available high school seniors attending school or residing in Stark, Columbiana, Carroll, Summit, Jefferson or Wayne counties, or a student currently enrolled in a two- or four-year college agriculture program.

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded based on the applicant’s experience in agriculture and meeting all the educational eligibility requirements. Applications for 2022 must be received by Consumers National Bank by March 31. Scholarship applications can be obtained at any of Consumers Bank’s 18 locations and from Guidance Counselors at local high schools.

Completed applications can be turned in at any Consumers National Bank branch with Homer Unkefer Agricultural Scholarship Committee written on the front of the envelope, or mailed to Homer Unkefer Agricultural Scholarship Committee, Consumers National Bank, P.O. Box 256, Minerva OH 44657.

