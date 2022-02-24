ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arteta hints at starting Smith Rowe, Saka, Martinelli & Odegaard together for first time in Arsenal’s clash with Wolves

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

MIKEL ARTETA has revealed he is tempted to unleash the attacking quartet of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal have never started a game with all four players on the pitch, but that could change for tonight's clash against Wolves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egwzi_0eNxKvRK00
Smith Rowe, Saka and Odegaard all started together last week Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hfyw2_0eNxKvRK00
Martinelli could be added to the mix against Wolves Credit: Getty

Martinelli was suspended for the 2-1 win over Brentford at the weekend, but Smith Rowe, Saka and Odegaard all started together.

And now Martinelli is back available Arteta is contemplating chucking him in the mix as well to complete a fearsome looking front four.

With Saka and the Brazilian both just 20, Smith Rowe aged 21 and Odegaard the eldest at 23, the Gunners' attack would take on a particularly youthful look.

Speaking on the possibility of them starting together against Wolves, Arteta said: "They have played together - Emile played as a left attacking midfielder, which is another position he can play.

"I am tempted, yes, because they want to play and when you see players training and playing the way they do, you want to throw them all on the pitch. Unfortunately, 11 is the limit."

It's safe to say Arsenal fans are excited by the prospect of the awesome foursome lining up alongside each other.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS ON ANY SPORTING EVENT TODAY

One wrote on social media: "This would be the new age Salah Mane Firmino and Coutinho."

While another gushed: "We’re actually gonna bang, never been more excited."

And a third added: "It’s about time!"

Arteta also went on to hint that both Smith Rowe and Martinelli are capable of leading the Arsenal line.

Alexandre Lacazette has been heavily involved since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure, and could be in for a rest soon.

Plus with the Frenchman set to leave alongside Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season, Arteta needs players to step up in their absence.

On the pair possibly playing up front, Arteta said: "It depends on the role you want to play and the role you want from the nine.

"They have very different qualities, they would change our structure and the spaces that we would attack, the positions that would threaten, how they fix the opponent in certain areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5MCL_0eNxKvRK00
Credit: The Sun

"It would depend on the behaviour of the opposition as well, to understand which context would benefit both of them.

"They have changed quite a lot of positions as well and we have to be careful sometimes with how much we change them.

"But the moment they are ready, it is another opportunity to use them as well in the future."

⚽ Get all the latest Arsenal news, updates and transfer gossip with our live blog

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Wolves#Brazilian#Aubameyang#Frenchman
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

Who are Sally Kellerman’s children?

SALLY Kellerman was an American actress and singer for over 60 years. Kellerman is most known for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the hit film M*A*S*H. Kellerman had three children, Claire, Hannah, and Jack. All of Kellerman's children are adopted. Claire Kellerman. Claire is Kellerman's niece.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Manhunt for burglary suspect Shannon Gilday ‘who shot ex-Kentucky lawmaker’s daughter dead as she slept in $6.2m home’

A MANHUNT is underway for a suspected burglar accused of gunning down an ex-Kentucky lawmaker's daughter as she slept in their $6.2million home. Kentucky State Police are searching for Shannon Gilday, 23, who they claim is behind the fatal shooting of former Kentucky lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan's daughter Jordan, 32, on Tuesday.
RICHMOND, KY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
333K+
Followers
9K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy