Fire at Excalibur hotel forces some evacuations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people suffered minor injuries during a fire in one of the guest rooms at the Excalibur Hotel early Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The fire also forced some guest evacuations from nearby rooms.
The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in a room on the 12th floor. The fire was in a mattress and stayed contained in the room.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 4