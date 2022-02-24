ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fire at Excalibur hotel forces some evacuations

By Caroline Bleakley
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people suffered minor injuries during a fire in one of the guest rooms at the Excalibur Hotel early Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire also forced some guest evacuations from nearby rooms.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. in a room on the 12th floor. The fire was in a mattress and stayed contained in the room.

