ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dog home alone turns on stove sparking apartment fire in Kansas, firefighters say

By Mitchell Willetts
Idaho Statesman
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA pet dog is the culprit behind an apartment fire in Kansas, firefighters say. Topeka fire crews responded to a blaze on SW. 5th Street around 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, according to a department release. Smoke...

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Dog turning on stove caused Topeka fire, investigators say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dog turning on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a $1,000 fire in an apartment building, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. to 509 SW 5 St. for a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Two Inmates Who Snuck Out Through Prison Air Vents Are Dead, Says Sheriff

Two inmates who pulled off a prison escape worthy of the movies are dead, according to the local sheriff’s office. Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, managed to scramble out of an air vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning. But, in an update on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the pair died after allegedly carrying out a convenience-store robbery in the state followed by a police car chase. The update did not say how the two men died, just that they were “confirmed deceased.” The statement alleged the pair were “involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.” A third escapee—50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown who is pictured above—is still at large.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Independent

Remains found and man arrested ten years after girl vanished

The remains of a woman have been found and a man arrested in connection with Kara Nichols’ disappearance nearly a decade ago. The 19-year-old, who was last seen by family members leaving her home in Colorado’s El Paso County in October 2012, had been on her way to a modelling event in Denver when she was never heard or seen from again.Authorities in El Paso said in an announcement on Monday that there had been a breakthrough in its investigation into Kara’s disappearance following a review of the case. It included the finding of human remains that El Paso County...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fire Department#Firefighters#Stove#Mcclatchy News
The Independent

Mother gave birth on a sidewalk and her abandoned baby miraculously survived in freezing cold, police say

A baby boy survived after his mother allegedly gave birth on a sidewalk and abandoned him in below-freezing temperatures in Omaha, according to police.Police arrested Nebraska woman Trinity Shakespeare on child abuse charges after she allegedly ran away from the newborn in temperatures as low as 15-degrees Fahrenheit (-9.4 Celsius).Witnesses Latrell Crane discovered the boy and tried to shield him from the elements. "I shook his chest, come on baby, come on, come on," she told KETV.Police believe the baby was exposed to the sub-freezing temperatures for at least five minutes. They found him in a critical condition shortly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WALA-TV FOX10

Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

PLANTATION, Fla. (WSVN) – A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark daycare center in South Florida. When Stephanie Martinez went to pick up her daughter Wednesday, the daycare was closed for the day and there were no cars in the parking lot.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy