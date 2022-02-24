State Police: Suspect dead after shooting in Torrance County

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is dead following a shooting in Edgewood that involved the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office.

A brief statement released Thursday by the New Mexico State Police didn’t say whether a sheriff’s deputy shot the suspect or provide other information on circumstances of the incident other than that no deputies were injured.

The statement said the state agency is investigating the incident.

Edgewood is 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.