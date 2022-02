In the wee hours of Monday, while most of India was in slumber, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, silently made history. The Indian chess Grandmaster defeated world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament. At 16, Praggnanandhaa, fondly known as Pragg, became the youngest person to defeat Carlsen since the latter became world champion for the first time in 2013.

SPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO