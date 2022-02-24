ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caroline County, VA

A unique friendship with a deputy helped him find his dream

By Greg McQuade
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Eeql_0eNxIdj400

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Growing up, DeAmorti "D" Washington always knew he wanted to take a path leading to success. But the 22-year-old never knew which road to choose — until recently.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” said DeAmorti. “Sometimes you just have to take that chance. You never know it can be the step that can change your life.”

DeAmorti can trace the beginnings of his road map to a chance meeting six years ago. When he was a 16-year-old, he met a member of law enforcement that would help him with direction.

Lt. Travis Nutter said he recognized DeAmorti’s potential when the teen entered Caroline County High School.

Provided to WTVR

“He is real. He is a genuine person,” said DeAmorti.

“We connected kind of. It was as if he trusted me or talked to me more than most freshmen in high school would,” said Travis.

With the permission from mom Phyllis Wilson, Travis promised DeAmorti he would stay in touch. Since 2016, Travis has kept his end of the deal.

“We talk all of the time,” said DeAmorti. “He is just telling me how proud he is of me. That makes me feel good. For real. For real. Honestly.”

The veteran law enforcement officer would text and call DeAmorti weekly, offering support and advice.

“In this situation, I am unbelievably proud of D. I really am,” said Travis. “He wants to serve in some capacity. He wants to help. He wants to help society. You have to be a part of your community. Not apart from your community.”

The mentor’s words of encouragement were not lost on DeAmorti.

WTVR

“He did everything good for me honestly,” said DeAmorti. “He is a family man himself. He has a very good heart. I respect him. I got a lot of respect for him.”

A few months ago DeAmorti realized a dream by enlisting in the U.S. Army — following his grandfather, who served 27 years in the military.

“I’m a born leader," said DeAmorti. “I feel like I am a soldier. Might as well make it my job.”

DeAmorti, who is a new father, said the decision to join the armed forces was made easier thanks to the guidance from Travis, who also served with the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Honestly, I’ve been wanting to join for a while. I just didn’t have that push,” he said.

A grateful mom said her son’s mentor went above and beyond his call of duty as an officer.

“You all don’t know how much he has helped my son,” said Phyllis. “The world needs to see that police officers are not bad guys. They’re not out here just to make an arrest, and this is a prime example.”

Travis said he bursts knowing his young friend is on a path to success.

WTVR

“I don’t feel like I am deserving of any recognition. Honestly, I feel like the credit goes to Mom,” said DeAmorti.

“For him to stand there and say ‘It was nothing’ shows his modesty, but to me it meant the world. It meant the world to me it really did,” said Phyllis.

With DeAmorti leaving for the U.S. Army, the distance between the pair of friends will no doubt grow wider. But the bond they share will only strengthen with time.

“He is not a stranger, but you’re not very close but this made us closer,” said DeAmorti “It means a lot. I am very appreciative.”

DeAmorti left for basic training on Valentine’s Day.

Travis said if DeAmorti does not make a career out of the military, he expects him to apply for a job at the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

If you know someone who is a “Hero Among Us” email me at heroes@wtvr.com

Greg McQuade features local heroes in a weekly “Heroes Among Us” segment. Watch Greg’s reports Thursdays on CBS News at 6 or here on WTVR.com . If you would like to nominate someone to be featured on “Heroes Among Us,” click here to email heroes@wtvr.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFsOj_0eNxIdj400

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mum speechless after her daughter, 12, finds a heartwarming note from a kind stranger hidden in a Kmart store alongside a $20 note

A heartwarming story of how a 12-year-old girl found a $20 bill while shopping for Kmart candles has been admired by thousands. Queensland mum Katherine said her daughter found the cash attached to a handwritten note that read: 'If you found this, it's yours. Please keep it as a reminder of your abundance! Money is energy and there's an infinite supply available.'
KIDS
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tracey Folly

My grandmother was horrified when she caught my grandfather dancing in a crowd of women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother recently told me about the festivals she and her family attended when she was a child. People flocked to these local festivals not only for the food but also for the singing and dancing, which included heavy audience participation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Caroline County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
County
Caroline County, VA
Life and Style Weekly

Meet 1000-Lb Sisters’ Amy Slaton’s Son With Husband Michael Halterman Before She Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Proud mom! 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has one son named Gage with husband Michael Halterman and is pregnant with baby No. 2. Learn more about her family below!. The reality star, 34, gave birth to baby No. 1 in November 2020, one year after marrying Michael, 38. She gushed over her “miracle” boy after his arrival via caesarean section.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#D#The U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Natalie Has a Complete Breakdown After Mike Tells Her He Wants a Divorce (Exclusive)

Natalie faces an incredibly painful moment in this exclusive clip from part two of this season of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special, streaming Friday on Discovery+. Natalie's estranged husband, Mike, tells her it's time to finally make their split official, and since Natalie doesn't have a green card, she most likely will have to return to her home country, Ukraine.
SEQUIM, WA
InspireMore

“Love Makes You Family.” Abandoned Twin Finds Home In Last Place He Ever Expected.

When Daquane Shamar Jacobs and Tavon Lamar Jacobs were born, the odds were already stacked against them. Their birth mother hadn’t even known she was expecting twins. She didn’t have any prenatal care and did drugs while pregnant, so her babies were born addicted to crack and weighed just 2 pounds. The infants were immediately removed from her care and sent into the foster system.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

It's been ten years since I slept with my husband

My diary tells me that it has been a decade, a whole 10 years since my husband moved out – not from our home, but our bedroom. He is an epic snorer, and sharing a bed with him back then was not only depriving me of sleep but also turning me half mad with frustration. It had been getting progressively worse. He liked his food and the heavier the dinner – and the more red wine he washed it down with – the more swine-like his midnight concertos grew.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy