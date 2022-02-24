ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Community raises nearly two million dollars for Empty Stocking Fund

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWdoR_0eNxHxAZ00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The numbers are in for the 2021 Gazette-El Pomar Foundation Empty Stocking Fund campaign and the numbers prove the Pikes Peak community showed out!

LOCAL NEWS: Hallmark films movie inside Sweetwater Flower Market

Through the 2021 campaign, the Empty Stocking Fund raised $1,727,433 — the highest amount the organization has ever raised, according to the organization.

The donation will be used to serve over $350,000 people a year. Agencies include Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, Silver Key, The YMCA, American Red Cross, and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvuml_0eNxHxAZ00
Picture courtesy of the Empty Stocking Fund

“I’m completely amazed — we were committed to breaking last year’s record, but I didn’t realize we’d break it by this much,” said Deb Mahan, executive director of Gazette Charities Foundation. “Because of COVID, people in this community are so aware of how great the need is and how these 20 agencies were literally the groups at the front lines of responding to people’s needs.”

Organizational leaders are now distributing money to partners and service organizations. The organization is also preparing for its next fundraising event, this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

NEWS YOU CAN USE: Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

In addition to supporting the Empty Stocking Fund, the parade also supports Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center .

The parade is scheduled for March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. Contact the Empty Stocking Fund for more information and/or to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

We Are Salida: Boathouse

SALIDA, Colo. — A community staple speaks with FOX21 on what makes Boathouse so unique. Owned by Ray and Penny Kitson, the Boathouse cantina is a family-friendly restaurant featuring Baja Mexican style food along with American favorites. Environmentally minded, the restaurant staff believes in the importance of taking care of the planet. The cantina uses […]
SALIDA, CO
KXRM

$15 million to be refunded to Colorado Springs Utilities customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Millions of dollars will be refunded to Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers thanks to an excess of collected tax revenue. Beginning in March and ending in May, an estimated $15 million in refunds will be credited to eligible Colorado Springs Utilities’ residential and commercial electric accounts on their March and May […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
KXRM

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo holds hope for terminal elephant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) shared the story of their terminally ill elephant and expressed their hope that “Malaika” will continue to fight. As the “end of a story” nears for 36-year-old aging elephant, Malaika, the zoo has released a statement regarding their beloved animal. Malaika has a history of health […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Pikes Peak#The Empty Stocking Fund#Silver Key#American Red Cross#Covid
KXRM

School District 49 students perform at esteemed concert

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Members of Falcon High School’s Choir participated in “Top of the Nation” High School Honor Choirs Festival, a nationally-esteemed concert. Fourteen members of the Falcon High Choir participated in the festival at Adams State University in Alamosa. Singers from across the state rehearsed together for nearly three days before the experience […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

District 60 school to be given new name and look

PUEBLO, Colo. — Freed Middle School turned Heroes K-8 Academy, which is now demolished, will sport a new name in honor of D60’s first female superintendent. This week, District 60 Board of Education unanimously elected to name the District’s new K-8 Expeditionary school the Nettie S. Freed Expeditionary K-8. According to D60, Nettie S. Freed […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KXRM

We are Salida: ‘Kiln’ it at The Maverick Potter

SALIDA, Colo. — A family-owned gallery and studio in Salida has gained popularity thanks to its handmade pottery. In 2008, husband and wife duo Mark Potter and Suzanne Rittmann found a spot in Salida that was perfect for pottery and opened their store, The Maverick Potter. “I’ve been making pottery since the early 90’s and […]
SALIDA, CO
KXRM

We Are Salida: Old Tyme Local Photography

SALIDA, Colo. — Ever wish you could time travel? If so, Salida has the place for you! Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister Matt got a special look at how one photographer’s business survived through the pandemic and how he’s using natural light, as well as timeless techniques, to create incredible images.
SALIDA, CO
KXRM

First responders contain overnight chimney fire in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — An overnight chimney fire in Teller County caused several first responders to flock to a residential area in Woodland Park. Thursday evening, Woodland Park Police and NE Teller County Fire Protection District responded to Scott Avenue and Highway 24 for reports of heavy smoke and a burning smell. Units discovered a […]
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

KXRM

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy