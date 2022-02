The refreshed Knicks are back from break to take on the Heat in a final push for the play-in after a tailspin February. The slumping New York Knicks (25-34) host the Miami Heat (38-21) in their first game back from a much-needed recess. The Knicks came into the break, not only losers of three straight but suffered a trio of gut-wrenching defeats to the Blazers, Thunder, and Nets. With 23 games remaining, the Knicks look to make a late-season push and sneak into the play-in tournament at the very least. Unfortunately, the second half going gets tough right out of the gate, as the formidable Heat come to town.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO