ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Rutgers Faculty Available to Explain the Health Impact of “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

By Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Newswise
 1 day ago

The proposed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in primary schools, has advanced in the House....

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: If the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes in Florida, my kids will have a school life tragically similar to mine

2008 was a whirlwind year. The economy was in meltdown, America was on the cusp of electing its first Black president and I was graduating high school. Of course, we did elect Barack Obama that year, with my home state of Florida helping to put him over the top. In that same election, Florida voters also decided to deny people like me the right to marry whom we loved — in essence, making us second-class citizens. That was Amendment 2, which defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman (and is still in the Florida Constitution).That was...
POLITICS
Salon

The secret plan behind Florida's "don't say gay" bill: Bankrupting public education

Republicans widely view the "critical race theory" hoax as a crucial component to regaining the governorship of Virginia in 2021, so it's not a surprise that the party is rapidly expanding its national war on educators under the guise of "parental rights" in 2022. Now the book banning impulse that was initially focused on books about race and racism has dramatically expanded to stomp out any acknowledgement that LGBTQ people even exist. The most prominent of these efforts is the banally named "Parental Rights in Education" bill in Florida, which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is attempting to fast track.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Schools Are Censoring Books Available to Students As “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Proceeds Through State Legislature

Acclaimed literature being removed from shelves in Florida. Girl reading in libraryPhoto by Joe Ciciarelli on Unsplash. One of the many controversial bills being considered by the Florida state legislature this years, is HB 1557 - The 'Parental Rights in Education' bill. It has been dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics and its primary aim is to prohibit discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida's primary schools.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

“Don’t Say Gay” Florida bill garners national attention

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A piece of legislation working its way through the state capital has reportedly caused quite the stir. House Bill 1577 and its companion, Senate Bill 1834, have been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents. The legislation would ban the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay#Texas Attorney General#Transgender#Racism#Rutgers Faculty Available#House#Lgbtq#The Florida Legislature
Daily Mail

Legislator withdraws proposed amendment to Florida's Don't Say Gay Bill forcing teachers to out LGBT kids to their parents if the youngsters disclosed their sexuality in class

An amendment proposed to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill that would have required schools to tell students' families that they identified as LGBTQ within six weeks was pulled on Tuesday. The amendment, proposed by Republican Rep. Joe Harding on Friday, was withdrawn from the controversial bill that has been criticized...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pete Buttigieg says Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ bill will drive up suicides

US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has said that Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill is “dangerous” and could lead to more deaths by suicide.Under the proposed legislation, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, any talk of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida’s state public schools – from kindergarten to fifth grade – will be banned and liable to a lawsuit.Those in opposition to the bill urge that erasing LGBT+ presence from schools implies that it is something to be ashamed of, and worse it could “kill kids”, say critics.Mr Buttigieg, who is a gay man, said the bill will contribute to...
POLITICS
WCTV

Equality Florida calls on lawmakers to abandon 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Hundreds of Floridians gathered at the capitol Wednesday to support better housing, employment and voting opportunities for felons returning to society. HB 5, which would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks, appears set to pass the Florida House following a debate and vote coming up Wednesday. Florida Senate Committee...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Vice

Florida’s Tweaked ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Is Still a Nightmare

A Republican legislator in Florida pushing a bill to allow parents to sue schools that “encourage” discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity has withdrawn an even more egregious amendment that would have forced teachers to out students to their parents within six weeks of finding out the child is queer.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida GOP 'Don't Say Gay' bill advances in House

Florida House Republicans on Tuesday advanced a bill to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. The measure, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is now set for a final vote in the House after GOP lawmakers refused a series of Democratic amendments Tuesday. The proposal has drawn intense national scrutiny and has served as the one of the latest battlegrounds between the White House and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for reelection and is widely considered to be a...
POLITICS
WCJB

LGBTQ activists protest “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Equality Florida today called on lawmakers to abandon the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It argues the legislation is overly broad and will lead to unintended consequences. Todd Delmay, one of the first five plaintiffs in the gay marriage lawsuit that legalized marriage...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy