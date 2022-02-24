ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Carter and Fiancee Melanie Martin Split Again 2 Months After Reconciliation

By Yana Grebenyuk
Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter.

Aaron Carter and his fiancée, Melanie Martin, have split for the second time — two months after they originally reconciled.

“My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you,” Carter, 34, tweeted on Wednesday, February 23.

The musician noted that he has “no intentions” to venture back into the dating scene yet, writing, “I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time.”

Carter, who first confirmed his relationship with Martin, 34, in January 2020, later replied to a fan that he has “never” felt better.

The former couple have had their ups and downs ever since they first became Instagram official. After a brief breakup, Carter and Martin announced in April 2020 that they were expecting a child. Two months later, the Florida native opened up about Martin’s pregnancy loss.

“She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” he said via a YouTube video in June 2020. “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

Days after Carter shared their heartbreaking news, the pair took to social media to reveal that they were engaged. In March 2021, Carter offered a glimpse at their road to parenthood with a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

Carter and Martin welcomed their son, Prince, following an emergency C-section in November 2021. One week later, the rapper told his social media followers that they had once again decided to end their relationship.

The pair decided to give it another try, however, while coparenting. “We were still trying to figure it out,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, noting that becoming a parent changed his outlook on life. “It’s all a beautiful blessing because I’ve had a lot of relationships and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love. I was talking about having a family years ago.”

He continued: “I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. Every minute now has become so precious and every bit of time that slips by now … I’ve [really] switched my gears of thinking. I’ve given a lot of people second and third chances, as you can see with us and the stuff that we’ve gone through.”

