When it comes to law and order, she doesn’t kid around. A goat in Virginia helped police to catch and capture a suspect they were chasing. Two deputies were investigating a domestic assault case in Henry County a little over a week ago when the incident occurred. As soon as one of the deputies, David Parnell, informed the suspect how he was under arrest, he ran, crossing through a fence line and darting across a field with the officer in hot pursuit.

HENRY COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO