ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

‘Homeless’ Lincolnton man charged with child sex assault

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTSiP_0eNxESXR00

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 25-year-old man was charged with child sexual assault Monday stemming from an investigation last year, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began in September 2021 after the sheriff’s office received a report of a sexual assault involving two victims.

The juvenile victims were interviewed and reportedly told investigators where the incidents had happened. Authorities said the victims were known to the suspect.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

As a result of the investigation, investigators said Kendrick Chazz Prather, who deputies said lists his address as homeless in Lincolnton, was arrested Monday and charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Prather was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police: Salisbury officer attacked by pit bulls during drug bust; 2 arrested

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Salisbury police officer was attacked by two pit bulls Thursday as authorities searched a home during a multiple-month-long drug investigation, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said the attack happened when officers went to a home on the 1400 block of North Main Street to execute a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincolnton, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Lincolnton, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Qc News#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Deadly NC convenience store shooting was self-defense

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and is facing charges in the shooting death of another man at a La Grange convenience store Tuesday night. Julius Graham of La Grange was identified by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives and SBI agents as the suspect in the shooting death of Terrence Outlaw […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mobile home in Concord destroyed in overnight fire

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A mobile home in Concord was destroyed late Thursday night when it erupted in flames, according to the Concord Fire Department. Officials said the fire happened around 11:18 p.m. Thursday at a mobile home on Green Drive SW. Fire crews arrived within three minutes of the report to find […]
CONCORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Family: Missing NC woman found safe in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WNCT) — A Pitt County native who went missing after she left her home in Greensboro to fly to a pageant in Las Vegas has been found. Lejourney Farrow was found in Las Vegas on Thursday, according to a Facebook post her brother made. The post read, “Thank you everyone who sent prayers […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy