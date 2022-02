March is making way for some fresh and exciting titles over at Netflix ranging from returning favorites to new movies featuring all-star casts. Among the highlights hitting the library this coming month is the long-awaited Season 2 return of Bridgerton which makes way for the romance between Jonathan Bailey‘s Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley‘s Kate Sharma. And don’t miss The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. Other titles to look out for include Is It Cake? and the Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources. Check out the full roundup, below, for a peek at what’s coming and going from Netflix in March 2022.

