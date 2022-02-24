ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dog home alone turns on stove sparking apartment fire in Kansas, firefighters say

By Mitchell Willetts
Raleigh News & Observer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA pet dog is the culprit behind an apartment fire in Kansas, firefighters say. Topeka fire crews responded to a blaze on SW. 5th Street around 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, according to a department release. Smoke...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Dog turning on stove caused Topeka fire, investigators say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dog turning on a stove burner Monday morning accidentally started a $1,000 fire in an apartment building, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters arrived around 9 a.m. to 509 SW 5 St. for a report of a structure fire. TFD said when they got there, they found smoke coming out […]
TOPEKA, KS
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
JC Post

5 dogs rescued from Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of a house fire. Just after 4:30p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to a fire at a home at 527 SE Swygart Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames...
TOPEKA, KS
Eyewitness News

Firefighters respond to large fire at home in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are responding to a large fire in Bristol Monday afternoon. Crews put out the fire, but the scene is very active as they continue to look for hotspots. Fire officials say they were called to the two-unit home on Murray Street shortly after 1...
BRISTOL, CT
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Firefighters credit resident’s quick thinking for limiting extent of apartment fire

MADISON, Wis. — Local fire officials said a family’s fast action and decision to close a bedroom door stopped an apartment fire from becoming much worse. Authorities with the Madison Fire Department said crews responded early Monday morning to the 400 block of Bayview for a report of a residential fire in an apartment building. When crews arrived, they found flames coming from a bedroom on the building’s second floor.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fire Department#Firefighters#Stove#Mcclatchy News
KOCO

Community shows support for Oklahoma City firefighters while battling apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of firefighters have been working long hours and responded to multiple incidents this week across the Oklahoma City metro. Crews have worked for days to put out a fire that ripped through an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and Western Avenue. A five-alarm fire sparked Tuesday evening at the luxury apartment complex, destroying the building and causing hundreds of firefighters to work around the clock this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cat, dog rescued from Beloit apartment fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two pets were safely rescued after a fire in Beloit Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to Harrison Avenue, just north of Grand Avenue around 8:40 a.m. When they arrived at the apartment fire, they found no injured people but were able to rescue a cat and a dog. Officials have […]
BELOIT, WI
WGN News

Firefighter injured in North Side apartment fire

CHICAGO — A firefighter was injured after a fire broke out in Albany Park. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning on the 3300 block of West Cullom Avenue. The fire department the fire was put out just before 4 a.m. and that the building was abandoned. A firefighter was transported to […]
CHICAGO, IL
JC Post

Fire Marshal: Dog accidentally started fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—There were no serious injuries after a fire at a Kansas home on Monday in Topeka. Just after 9a.m. fire crews responded to report of a fire in a home at 509 SW 5th Street, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Oven fire sends Beatrice Firefighters to apartment complex

BEATRICE – Firefighters in southeast Nebraska were called to fight a kitchen fire at an apartment complex Friday night. Beatrice Firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 6th…the location of a three-story apartment complex alongside what is also known as U.S. Highway 77. Police Sergeant Derrick...
BEATRICE, NE
Yuma Daily Sun

Firefighters sent to patio fire at apartment

City of Yuma firefighters responded to the area of 1st Street and 19th Avenue early Wednesday morning for a report of a fire. However, when firefighters arrived at the location at approximately 3:11 a.m., they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a storage room and patio cover that was connected to an apartment on property located in the 1800 block of West 1st Street.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy