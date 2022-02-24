ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He lit firework in memory of friend, then it exploded and killed him, Michigan cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
A small group of people gathered on the ice of a Michigan lake to light fireworks in memory of a friend when one of those fireworks exploded and killed a 28-year-old man,...

Northern MI Man Dies After Fireworks Used to Honor Deceased Friend Explodes

A Northern Michigan was accidentally killed earlier this week after the fireworks he was lighting exploded. A small memorial was being held on Tuesday night in Benzie County to honor a friend that had recently passed away. Around 10 pm, while honoring their friend on Crystal Lake, A 28-year-old Frankfort man lit some fireworks that were being used for the memorial. Something apparently went wrong and the man was killed after the fireworks exploded, according to UpNorthLive.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
