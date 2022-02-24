ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Black women are disproportionately impacted when it comes to maternal mortality, but why?

By Karyssa D'Agostino
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22koFN_0eNxCHHw00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The year is 2022, but Black women continue to be disproportionately at a disadvantage when it comes to receiving proper health care. One of the biggest healthcare problems Black women face? Maternal mortality.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black women in the United States are 3x more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

In Georgia, Black women are 2.3x more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

Valley Healthcare’s Obstetrician Gynecologist (OBGYN) Dr. Kamesha Harbison said the issue goes beyond the number.

“The maternal death rate for African American women, I don’t think the number is as important as saying, it’s higher than anyone else’s and why is that,” said Dr. Harbison.

So why are Black women being disproportionately affected by maternal mortality?

Dr. Harbison said there’s no simple answer.

“It’s a complex problem, it’s multi-layered,” said Dr. Harbison. “There are things that we need to do as healthcare professionals to make certain that we’re listening, to make certain that we’re mindful, that we are providing everyone with the same level of care as well as making certain patients have access to care.”

Access, listening and the ability to understand patients and their cultural backgrounds are imperative to lowering these numbers, said Dr. Harbison.

According to 2018 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, or AAMC, only 5% of US doctors were Black compared to the 56.2% of white US doctors.

Harbison says a good way to begin changing the issues Black women have to deal with when receiving health care is increasing the number of doctors who come from the same background.

Dr. Harbison attended a historical black college (HBCU). She said there are a lot of great doctors like herself who graduated from HBCU programs and are now making a positive impact on the medical field—but there needs to be more.

“We need more people that look like the people that are in need, that share a common cultural background and they bring that social IQ into that patient’s room when they’re treating that patient,” said Dr. Harbison. “Not that other ethnicity providers cannot, but certainly growing up and understanding that culture certainly provides an extra protection for those patients.”

She said breaking down these cultural boundaries with her patients allows them to feel comfortable sharing details with their healthcare provider.

Another issue many Black women face is a lack of healthcare access. Living in a city gives patients the ability to have a pharmacy or doctor within walking distance or easily accessible by public transportation. Women in rural areas don’t have this access and don’t have the transportation to travel to the nearest city.

Additionally, patients who live in a city are often in contact with more people—friends, teachers, co-workers, family members—who can see when something is off and suggest care.

Healthcare clinics like Valley Healthcare create a community, said Dr. Harbison. They are able to provide healthcare, transportation and access to pharmacies, allowing women in rural areas to receive proper care and treatment no matter their economic situation or where they live.

“They came into me for one thing but I can see that they have other things going on,” said Dr. Harbison.

This is why Harbison says access to health care is so important, not only for treating medical conditions but for preventing things like maternal mortality or pregnancy complications.

“And we begin to address those problems prior to pregnancy now we can start the pregnancy at a much more even playing field with other ethnicities,” said Dr. Harbison.

87% of the maternal mortalities Georgia saw in 2018 were preventable, according to DPH.

Dr. Harbison says black women often feel unheard by medical professionals—at much greater rates than other ethnicities.

And it’s not just poor or middle class Black women who are facing this issue. Tennis star Serena Williams’ birth complication story highlights this very issue.

Williams experienced shortness of breath caused by blood clots, but her concerns were ignored by healthcare officials until a CT scan proved she was right.

“She’s professional, she’s one of the most decorated athletes in US history, and she was ignored ” said Dr. Harbison. “And what stands out about her? It’s the fact that she’s African American and that’s why she was ignored.”

Williams’ story shows the grim reality that a solution for this issue goes beyond structural protocols.

“I can put the protocol in place but if I don’t have the nurse that is willing to listen to the African American woman saying ‘Hey I’m feeling this…Hey I’m passing clots…Hey I’m feeling light headed,’ I can have all the protocols but until I can get that provider that doesn’t share the same background to hear them… that’s the difference that needs to be made,” said Dr. Harbison.

Dr. Harbison also believes medical professionals can do more to educate their communities by going to local high schools, community centers and more to educate people on their bodies starting at young age.

“I think that some of those barriers are coming down about talking and educating,” said Dr. Harbison. “Recognizing that we need to arm children with that and why shouldn’t they know exactly how their bodies are working?”

Harbison said by starting education at a young age, people will know what to look out for in terms of needing care.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Piedmont inviting public to participate in Community Health Survey

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Piedmont Healthcare is currently studying the community health needs of the communities it serves and inviting everyone to participate in a survey to help asses those needs. “Piedmont exists to serve its communities and the Community Health Needs Assessment helps us to see the areas in which our resources can make […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia bill would ban abortion pills by mail, require exams

ATLANTA (AP) – Republicans in Georgia have introduced a bill prohibiting the delivery of abortion pills by mail. It would require anyone who wants to use abortion pills to visit a doctor in advance and then return to pick up the pills. Senate Bill 351 would also require physicians to perform a physical exam including […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Columbus, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Columbus, GA
Education
WRBL News 3

Georgia House of Representatives declares Feb. 23 ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Feb. 2, 2022, the Georgia House of Representatives passed a resolution making Feb. 23 ‘Ahmaud Arbery Day.’ The resolution honors Ahmaud Arbery and encourages citizens to jog 2.3 miles annually to promote racial equality. The resolution noted that Arbery was “a compassionate and generous man; Mr. Arbery will long be remembered […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County School District releases active COVID-19 cases report

COLUMBUS, Ga – (WRBL) – On Feb. 25, 2022, the Muscogee County School District released its weekly active COVID-19 active report for Feb. 21-25. The Muscogee County School District recently updated its data to provide current active COVID-19 cases to reflect only school related locations. The school district obtained the data from individual sources. The current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
WRBL News 3

What are the best high schools in Georgia?

ATLANTA (STACKER) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. More News from WRBL It’s a place […]
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

States with the most pothole complaints

(STACKER) – When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A January 2022 summary report from national transportation research nonprofit […]
TRAFFIC
WRBL News 3

The Columbus Museum highlights young activists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The south is the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement, and the fight for equal rights played out right here in Columbus nearly 60 years ago. In the summer of 1961, Columbus youth stood up to fight against segregation. The Columbus History Museums’ newest exhibit, Journey Towards Justice, focuses on the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama seeks to remove racist language from Constitution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have begun a process to remove racist language from the state’s 121-year-old Constitution. The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday voted 94-0 for the resolution that removes the lingering Jim Crow language. The resolution now moves to the Alabama Senate. If approved, it would go before voters in November. […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Maternal Mortality#Maternal Death#Cdc#African American Women#Racism#Dph#Valley Healthcare#Aamc#Hbcu
WRBL News 3

Historic sites commemorating Black history in every state

(STACKER) – America is still making progress in celebrating the history and triumphs of Black people. In 2021, Tishaura Jones became the first Black woman elected as mayor of St. Louis, just as Kamala Harris was declared the first female vice president of the United States—and the first of Black and Asian ancestry to hold […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Education
WRBL News 3

Best high schools in Alabama

(STACKER) – As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all. It’s a place where students explore their interests, […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Andalusia Farm is America’s newest National Historic Landmark

Milledgeville, Ga, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Georgia College celebrates its second National Historic Landmark (NHL)—Andalusia Farm in Milledgeville, Georgia—home of American famed Author Mary “Flannery” O’Connor, ’45, a designation just announced this week by the National Park Service. Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion was the campus’ first NHL, receiving this recognition in 1973. This designation has been […]
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy