VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old man suspected in a September highway road rage shooting in Oakland near the Caldecott Tunnel was arrested, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday. On September 16 at 3:30 p.m., shots were fired at a vehicle following a road rage incident just west of the tunnel on eastbound Highway 24, the CHP said. Arriving officers found the victim stopped on the right shoulder after the vehicle was hit multiple times by bullets. The driver was not hit or otherwise injured. On Wednesday, Castro Valley resident Troy Nicholson Jr. was booked at Santa Rita Jail for attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon. The CHP did not disclose additional details of the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about the shooting to call the CHP Investigation tip line at (707) 917-4491.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO