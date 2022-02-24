Dog home alone turns on stove sparking apartment fire in Kansas, firefighters say

MODESTO (CBS13) — Firefighters say gusty winds are complicating the fight against a large fire at a recycling plant in Modesto that started late Monday night. Scene of the fire as of Monday morning. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department) The fire started at the facility along Morgan Road and East Whitmore Avenue. Crews were met with massive flames at the facility, prompting several alarms to be called. Resources from around San Joaquin County were also called in to assist. Along with the gusty winds, firefighters say poor water supply also hampered fire suppression efforts. Despite the problems, Modesto Fire says crews have been able to contain the flames to the facility. Firefighters believe sparks from a metal container that was dragged across concrete when a worker was dumping recycling material started the fire. No injuries have been reported. Modesto Fire says crews are expected to be out at the scene through most of Tuesday for overhaul operations.

MODESTO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO