The historic Inn at Breezy Hill Farms is looking for a new innkeeper, and for just $1.4 million, the job is yours. Situated in what Country Living Magazine considers one of the "Best Lake Towns in the U.S.", the Inn at Breezy Hill Farms is as quaint as can be and reminiscent of a more relaxed simple time. It's hard to believe someone would be willing to part with such a slice of Americana, but it's on the market just waiting for someone to continue on with the successful inn, or make the change to a private residence.

BELLAIRE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO