Gas prices expected to spike amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prepare to pay more at the pumps as the conflict in Europe has prompted fears of a spike in fuel prices worldwide.
AAA says the current national average for gas is $3.54. But in the Pacific Northwest, drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more with Oregonians paying an average of $4, and Washingtonians paying about $3.99.
Dr. Bahram Adrangi, professor of economics at the University of Portland, shares what this means for you.
