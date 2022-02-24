Gas prices expected to spike amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prepare to pay more at the pumps as the conflict in Europe has prompted fears of a spike in fuel prices worldwide.

AAA says the current national average for gas is $3.54. But in the Pacific Northwest, drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more with Oregonians paying an average of $4, and Washingtonians paying about $3.99.

Dr. Bahram Adrangi, professor of economics at the University of Portland, shares what this means for you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.