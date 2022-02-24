ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices expected to spike amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prepare to pay more at the pumps as the conflict in Europe has prompted fears of a spike in fuel prices worldwide.

AAA says the current national average for gas is $3.54. But in the Pacific Northwest, drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more with Oregonians paying an average of $4, and Washingtonians paying about $3.99.

Dr. Bahram Adrangi, professor of economics at the University of Portland, shares what this means for you.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

