Restaurant Watch

FEB. 7

IHOP Restaurant, 1601 Willow Lawn Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed the cook crack eggs and then touch cooked bacon and potatoes without removing gloves and washing hands; temperatures of stacked cheese and whipped butter are elevated; a time control policy is used for the pancake gun but time is not being tracked; temperature of bacon in reach-in and gluten-free pancake in walk-in is elevated; container of cocoa is unlabeled; aluminum pans and plastic cups are unprotected; observed ice buildup along service line reach-in; a dual check valve is not installed at the mop sink; observed mildew along wall of dish room.

The Juicy Crab, 4306 South Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: back hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; establishment is maintaining shell stock tags for 90 days but information on the tags is incomplete; raw chicken incorrectly stored over ready-to-eat chicken in lowboy; sanitizer bucket on the cook line has 0 ppm sanitizer; a time control policy is used for steamed potatoes and corn but times are not being tracked; the menu doesn’t have a consumer advisory connected to raw oysters; chicken improperly cooling in lowboy unit (it was covered); dish machine is not working; a dual check valve is not installed at the mop sink.

Sumo Sushi Express, 1090 Virginia Center Parkway – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed rice in bins sitting out at improper temperature; raw tuna incorrectly thawing in reduced-oxygen packaging.

Mona Lounge, 2442 Old Brick Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: food debris and equipment found in hand sinks (hand sinks are for handwashing only); microwave is soiled with dried food debris; fryer baskets and plastic lid on chicken are in disrepair.

FEB. 8

Pizza Hut, 9197 Staples Mill Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed grease buildup on bowl used the previous night; temperatures of tomatoes and bacon in pizza make unit are elevated; wire racks are dusty; pizza boxes stored on a food contact surface that is heavily greasy; fryer baskets are in disrepair; observed a thick layer of grease, dust and grime on several surfaces (all green wire racks, POS systems, monitors, cables, reach-in coolers, make unit, fryers, dish machine, spray bottles, lids, containers, condiment bottles and prep surfaces); observed heavy buildup of grease and dirt on floors and walls, under and behind equipment, and on racks; ceiling panels and vents are dusty.

Zero’s, 3073 Lauderdale Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: hand sink doesn’t have paper towels; clean dishes have a greasy feel; gaskets in the lowboy have chips and tears; hood filters are greasy; observed dirt buildup along the floor and wall junction on the cook line and on door/door frames.

Subway, 9127 Staples Mill Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: sanitizer dispenser at three-compartment sink is not dispensing enough sanitizer.

FEB. 9

Redemption BBQ and Market, 3420 Lauderdale Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed a scoop and tongs with food debris on them in a bin; two BBQ sauces are past their expiration dates.

China Max, 1404 North Parham Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility doesn’t have written procedures for how to clean up vomit or diarrhea; open drink found on the cook line; back hand sink is blocked; neither hand sink has paper towels; temperatures of rice noodles and sweet/sour chicken on the service line are too low; no date marks found on noodles, chicken or cabbage; rice was left in a deep bowl on the counter to cool; shrimp incorrectly thawing in standing water; observed many roaches on glue boards; a drink and food container is in the ice machine which is contaminating the ice; dirty cloth found under the cutting board; a can is being reused to scoop rice; Walmart bags are being used to store sweet/sour chicken; wood supporting containers is bare; observed rust on lower shelves; several surfaces are dirty (top and sides of grease trap, pipes under cook line, door and rack to glass door refrigerator, cook line floor and sides, coving tile under three-compartment sink and pass-thru area); spray hose at three-compartment sink falls below the sink’s flood level; a dual check valve is not installed at the mop sink.

Thai Top Ten, 9986 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: bar hand sink is blocked by mops and a stool; raw eggs and sausage incorrectly stored above ready-to-eat bean sprouts and other veggies; dish machine has 0 ppm sanitizer; ice machine in bar area needs cleaning, as well as inside of units (including prep tops), handles and racks; several prepped items (cooked meat, soups, spring roll filling, curries) are not date marked; observed shrimp rolls sitting out at room temperature with no time label; batter, chicken and other items incorrectly stored on the floor; hood filters are dirty.

Dunkin Donuts, 7300 Staples Mill Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: stir spoons used with milk products are stored in water but the water is not hot enough; observed dust and/or dried food debris on wire storage racks, monitors, cables, icing and sugar bins/carts, prep surfaces, floors under and behind equipment, and in walk-in coolers; hot water handle and faucet at dish area hand sink are leaking.

Papa John’s Pizza, 3067 Lauderdale Drive – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: facility couldn’t provide a certified food protection manager certificate; rolling cutting board is very dark and scored; handle on reach-in cooler is broken; bottom tier of dry storage rack is dented and rusted; walk-in cooler fan guards are dusty; observed food debris on some shelf covers; restroom door is stained; floor under dry storage rack is dirty.

Gogi Bibimbap, 8902-A West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: person in charge is unable to identify the “big six” foodborne illnesses and their associated symptoms; sanitizer bucket on the line has 0 ppm bleach; temperature of chicken wings made several days ago is elevated; kimchi in prep unit and chicken wings in walk-in cooler are not date marked; chicken wings improperly cooling in a covered, deep bin; containers of salt, sugar and corn starch are unlabeled; soy sauce, carrots and rice noodles incorrectly stored on the floor in the walk-in; observed ice buildup in reach-in freezer; observed buildup on fryer baskets, pans and metal basket strainers; cutting boards are heavily scratched and stained; ceiling vent in kitchen is dusty; floor under equipment on cook line is dirty.

FEB. 10

Saladworks, 7000 Forest Avenue – The following violation was reported during a routine inspection: certified food protection manager certificate is expired.

Sal’s NY Pizza, 5646 Brook Road – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee use bare hands to box calzones; pizza by the slice and garlic and oil are sitting out at room temperature without a time label; observed brushes with metal (replace with rubber); nozzle of sprayer at three-compartment sink is hanging into the sink.