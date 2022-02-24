ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

2-year-old boy in Clayton County becomes 28th Georgia child to die of COVID-19

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
ATLANTA — A 2-year-old boy in Clayton County has become the 28th Georgia child to die of COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Health said the boy was Black and it was unknown if he had any preexisting conditions. The GDPH only releases demographic information about victims of the virus.

COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children ages 5 and older, but have yet to be approved for children younger than 5. Earlier this month, the FDA postponed consideration of vaccines for that age group, saying it does not have enough data to judge whether or not vaccines are safe for young children.

Of the Georgia children who have died of the virus, six were younger than 5. Two infant boys in Hall and Houston counties have died of the virus, two 1-year-olds in Cobb and Thomas counties and one 4-year-old from Columbia County have also died of COVID-19. Only two of those children were known to have preexisting conditions.

Zero children who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Georgia have died of the virus.

New cases of the virus dropped 53% in children ages 5 to 17 and 44% in children ages 4 and younger last week.

Clarisse Nichols
13h ago

Mentioning the race of the child is unnecessary and irrelevant at this point. What does it matter? A child is a child. RIP little one...

Linda Cain
1d ago

This is so sad! Condolences to the family!

