HEALED - The Power of HOPE
Welcome to Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering ! Today's program is all about providing HOPE when and where a patient needs it the most. Sometimes a patient's best course of treatment is in a city far from home. The stress of traveling for days or weeks at a time to a strange city, combined with the cost of a hotel room for the duration of the stay, can make this course challenging for many patients. That is where the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program steps in. Hope Lodge facilities are located in more than 30 cities nationwide, including here in Philadelphia , and provide patients and their caregiver a free place to stay. More than a bed to sleep in, Hope Lodges offer friendship, support, and hope to those who come through the doors. Guests on this week's HEALED come to us from Baltimore, Maryland, where a campaign is ongoing to help grow the Hope Lodge. We first meet Dr. William Regine , chair of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland and executive director of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center. "Hope Lodge becomes an internal support network... so much of success is affected by how you manage the stress of your journey. Imagine how Hope Lodge eliminates the stress you may have from the financial aspect of having to stay somewhere... you can now access this treatment, this clinical trial." We then meet Lt Col (ret.) Julie Walker , a cancer survivor, former Hope Lodge guest, and Wounded Warrior Ambassador/Mentor. Julie stayed at the Hope Lodge while undergoing treatment and is grateful the Lodge was able to alleviate the financial burden while providing her a support network while facing her cancer journey.
