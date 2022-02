Airline expert Josh Verde mulls it over..."It's a polarizing issue. There are quite a few air-rage incidents that are attributable to mask mandates. It may be that at some point the airlines just say, 'We've had enough.' It turns flight attendants into enforcers of Federal Rules --- and I don't think that's what most flight attendants want to do." He says airlines are recognizing other businesses are offering a choice to their customers. "And I don't think I have ever seen valid data suggesting that a Covid outbreak that resulted from transmission on a airplane!"

