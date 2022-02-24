ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Kim Raver describes filming 'Grey's Anatomy' cliffhanger: 'It's a lot'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGUMY_0eNx4KT800

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Kim Raver is opening up about the Grey's Anatomy midseason cliffhanger.

The 52-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, where she teased drama and fun to come in the remaining episodes of Season 18.

Grey's Anatomy left off in December with a literal cliffhanger where Teddy Altman (Raver), Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Cormac Hayes' (Richard Flood) were left dangling on the edge of a ravine as they transported a donor heart for Owen's nephew, Farouk. The season will resume Thursday.

On GMA, Raver said she initially offered to do her own stunts for the cliffhanger scene.

"We had a lot of discussions, 'cause I mean, our show is not like 24 where you really do a lot of stunts," Raver said.

"They said, 'Okay, we're going to be doing this rotisserie car thing ... Basically it goes upside down,'" she recalled. "The first time we did it and we're hanging upside down, I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm out. I'm down. Where's the stunt person?' It's a lot."

"It was all completely safe, but the feeling -- you're hanging off a cliff upside down," the star said. "I think we got some really exciting stuff."

Raver said the story will be "dramatic and amazing" moving forward. She also said she had a lot of fun working with Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson, in the season.

"Her and I can't stop laughing. It's almost to the point where they're like, you know what? we should have never put you two together," Raver said. "We have this bar scene where I kind of reveal some information. There's a lot of fun things ahead."

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will return Thursday with a Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 crossover episode. ABC shared a teaser for the episode Thursday.

Season 18 also stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd and Caterina Scorsone.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Grey’s Anatomy Preview: Owen’s Fate Revealed as Primetime Sudser Hits Major Milestone

Cliffhangers don’t come much more literal than the one which found Grey’s Anatomy doc Owen trapped in a car as it plunged over a precipice in the final seconds of the midseason finale. “If I don’t make it,” he told co-worker Hayes, “tell Teddy and my kids that I love them!” And when the show returns from its winter break on Thursday, February 24, we’ll finally learn whether those might have been Hunt’s final words.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Where are the stars who left Grey's Anatomy now?

Grey's Anatomy fans are eagerly awaiting for return of the show's 18th season in February, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo continuing her role as Dr Meredith Grey. But what about the other stars who have left the series? Having been on screens for nearly two decades, the medical drama has seen plenty of cast members come and go over the years. From Patrick Dempsey to Katherine Heigl find out what the actors who have left the hit series are up to now...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star lines up Euphoria reunion in new movie

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane is set to reunite onscreen with Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney in upcoming gritty drama National Anthem. The actor, who played Dr Mark Sloan in the long-running medical drama and is now earning acclaim for his performance as Nate Jacobs' father Cal in the HBO hit, is one of three new additions to the cast, along with Zahn McClarnon (Hawkeye, Westworld) and mixed martial artist Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why A Grey’s Anatomy Tweet Has Some Fans Convinced Derek Shepherd Is Coming Back

Derek Shepherd has already risen from the dead once, so to speak. In Season 17, Patrick Dempsey made a surprising return to Grey’s Anatomy, which had killed off his character in Season 11 amid building tension behind the scenes, to reunite with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey in her unconscious COVID beach hallucinations. McDreamy helped his widow realize she wasn’t ready to leave their children behind, and she returned to the conscious world, leaving Derek in the afterlife, once and for all — right?
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandra Wilson
Person
James Pickens Jr.
Person
Camilla Luddington
Person
Kevin Mckidd
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Kim Raver
Person
Caterina Scorsone
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliffhanger#Grey S Anatomy#Gma#Kimraver
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Peter Bergman Reveals Jack’s True Love on Y&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Over the years, Jack Abbott has had many different romances on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, but has he ever found true love? “Oh, yeah,” portrayer Peter Bergman declared to Soaps In Depth. “I think the real truth is that Jack has had a number of true loves. I think Jack dives in face-first and that has been his problem. He is completely totally smitten and doesn’t do all the work to moderate that, to build on that. He thinks he can stay the same and love somebody like that.”
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert And Alison Sweeney Were Riled Up After Learning Another Hallmark Star Wouldn’t Take Her Kids To Disneyland

Co-stars Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert and Alison Sweeney are spending some time together right now promoting their upcoming Hallmark films, a trilogy that started with The Wedding Veil. The new movies are about “friendship and connection,” according to Lacey Chabert. However, there’s at least one thing they weren't 100% on the same page about in their personal lives: Disneyland.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly devastated fans when they waved goodbye to NCIS in 2018 and 2016, respectively. But earlier this week they shared the small screen once again as they reunited with some familiar faces to draw attention to a worthy cause. Pauley had all the love in the world for her former colleagues, who all came together to support the Los Angeles Fire Department.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheWrap

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says She Had to Keep Amy Schneider’s Winning Streak a Secret

Mayim Bialik had to spend the last few weeks hiding the fact that she never got to meet Amy Schneider, whose 40-game “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended last week. That’s because Ken Jennings, with whom Bialik is sharing co-hosting duties on the Sony quiz show, was the host during Schneider’s two-month streak. But given the delay between taping the show and airing it, Bialik, who also stars on Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” had to play coy with her co-stars the entire time.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Sami Gayle Left the Show

Fans are wanting to know the real reasons why Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods.” It turns out that the actress’ real life got in the way. “Blue Bloods” fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan at the family dinner table. Although actress Sami Gayle never formally announced her departure from the show, her character has not been seen very much since Season 10. The show’s writers hint at Nicky living an independent life as a college student. It turns out that Sami Gayle left “Blue Bloods” for the same reason.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

To say that Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, was a fan favourite on NCIS would be something of an understatement. The forensic scientist was loved by viewers for her Gothic dress sense which contrasted with her eternally perky attitude. In fact, at one point, Pauley was one of the most popular actresses on US primetime television. So why exactly did she leave the series and what has she said about it? Keep reading for the lowdown...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
293K+
Followers
51K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy