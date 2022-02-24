Baystate Health reports 87 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 87 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Of those numbers reported, 10 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 77 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed
