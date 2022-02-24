ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baystate Health reports 87 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 87 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, 10 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 77 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed
