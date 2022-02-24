ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaWorld Entertainment GAAP EPS of $0.92 beats by $0.65, revenue of $370.8M beats by $28.85M

By Khyathi Dalal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeaWorld Entertainment press release (NYSE:SEAS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.92...

SM Energy GAAP EPS of $3.43 beats by $2.71, revenue of $854.96M beats by $259.73M

Revenue of $854.96M (+166.9% Y/Y) beats by $259.73M. I think the oil percentage falling spooked the market, my guess. Wish they'd give an estimate of EBITDAX for 2022 at current spot prices and hedges. IE what is FCF. Estimate on here said $900m for 2022, prices have moved up a bit in oil at least. 25 mm b oil per year and another $10 would mean over $1.1B in fcf? End of year EV was about $5.3B at $30 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
AutoNation Non-GAAP EPS of $5.76 beats by $0.80, revenue of $6.58B beats by $210M

AutoNation press release (NYSE:AN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.76 beats by $0.80. Revenue of $6.58B (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $210M. "Our record results were driven by the exceptional performance of our team members from coast to coast, evidenced by our used vehicle revenue which increased 55% and our used vehicle retail unit sales which increased 21% compared to the prior year. We expect consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership to remain strong for the foreseeable future and we are accelerating our self-sustaining used vehicle business to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies," Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer.
MARKETS
Fisker GAAP EPS of -$0.47 in-line, revenue of $0.04M beats by $0.03M

Fisker press release (NYSE:FSR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.47 in-line. Revenue of $0.04M beats by $0.03M. The company expects operating expenses and capital expenditures in the range of $715M to $790M for the full-year 2022. “2022 has kicked off at an amazing pace, with continued laser focus on delivery of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Prothena GAAP EPS of -$0.71, revenue of $1.17M

Prothena press release (NASDAQ:PRTA): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.71. Revenue of $1.17M (+225.0% Y/Y). FY 2022 Guidance: The company expects the full year 2022 net cash used in operating and investing activities to be $120 to $132 million, which includes an expected $40 million clinical milestone payment from Novo Nordisk, and expects to end the year with approximately $454 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (midpoint).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
EnPro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23, revenue of $280.8M beats by $27.03M; initiates FY22 guidance

EnPro press release (NYSE:NPO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23. Revenue of $280.8M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $27.03M. Introducing guidance for 2022: revenue growth in the low double-digit range vs. estimated growth of 11.31% Y/Y, adjusted EBITDA of $263 million to $275 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.70 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.22.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

