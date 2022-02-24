ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have fled to Moldova, where the government has set up tents and vowed to keep its borders open to help

By Jake Epstein
Refugee tents in Moldova.

Maia Sandu

  • Thousands of Ukrainian refugees have fled accross the border to Moldova on Thursday.
  • The government set up tents and vowed to keep its borders open after Russia attacked Ukraine.
  • Human rights groups have expressed concern following reports of Russian airstrikes.

"First [Ukrainian] citizens arrive in [Moldova], with over 4000 crossings today," Moldova's President Maia Sandu wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

She added: "The [government] has deployed temporary placement centers near Palanca and Ocnița. Our borders are open for [Ukrainian] citizens who need safe transit or stay."

Photos posted by Sandu appear to show tent villages in an open field. It was not immediately clear where, exactly, the photos were taken.

Human rights groups are concerned after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier on Thursday that Russia was launching a "special military action" against Ukraine. Within minutes, Ukraine was targeted by airstrikes, according to its government.

Amnesty International's Secretary General Agnès Callamard said in a statement that the Russian invasion has made the group's "worst fears" come true.

"After weeks of escalation, a Russian invasion that is likely to lead to the most horrific consequences for human lives and human rights has begun," Callamard said.

Eyewitnesses told Insider they saw and heard explosions , while dozens of Ukrainians have reportedly been killed.

