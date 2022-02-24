Deer Task Force provides update

The weather this winter has been bitterly cold and just what you want if you are going to build an ice castle. We took the family to see the ice castle in Mayville along the shore of Chautauqua Lake. Ice Castle In Chautauqua. We are truly blessed here in the...
After roughly a year in the making, and without any of the residual drama from previous meetings, commissioners voted unanimously Feb. 18 in favor of the membership for the city’s new stormwater utility task force. As approved, there will be 13 members on task force, 12 of whom are...
DANBURY — With the city under a tight deadline to develop a plan to support homeless individuals, Danbury has named the leaders of a task force that should do just that. Robert Botelho, president of Victorian Associates, which offers multi-family housing at competitive rates in the Danbury area, will serve as chair of the task force. Ari Rosenberg, executive director of the Association of Religious Communities, will serve as vice chair.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana’s new Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force is set to talk trash. The 26 member committee, made up of elected officials, law enforcement personnel, as well as business and education leaders, will meet for the first time on Feb. 15. “When you invite family...
A Glens Falls city supervisor is stepping up to give the area a voice in a newly-forming arena. On Monday, it was announced that 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer had been appointed to a new state climate action group.
MEDINA --- Medina County Drug Task Force agent John Dale Stayrock, 60, of Broadview Heights, died Feb. 6, following a storied law enforcement career, the Medina County Drug Task Force announced this week. In a Feb. 8 press release, the task force said Stayrock began his career with the Medway...
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 150 people hit the streets of Petal Saturday morning to get a nice workout and raise money for a local charity. They took part in the 10th annual “Lighthouse Dash 5-K Run and Two-Mile Walk.”. It began and ended at the Petal Civic Center.
With summer heat waves and other extreme weather events becoming more common, Attorney General Hector Balderas is convening a new statewide task force to hammer out rapid-response plans to protect the public in case of blackouts or other energy-system failures. Although first responders and most public agencies already have individual...
After adding over 561,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 930,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
MILWAUKEE - In response to a recent nationwide infant formula recall, Hunger Task Force is taking measures to ensure a safe and reliable supply of formula at Milwaukee food pantries providing infant needs. Hunger Task Force notified its pantry network partners about the recalled formula—which includes select lots of Abbott...
A bipartisan bill extending to-go cocktails until 2024 is headed for Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk. Lawmakers are considering making the pandemic-era policy permanent but issues with underage sales are giving them pause.
Governor Hochul also addressed the school masking policy. She reiterated the plan to assess the first week of March. She's asking parents to test their children before sending them back to school after winter break and a second time mid-week, just to be sure, especially for families returning from trips.
