What should be a safe Republican U.S. Senate seat in Missouri could be in play for Democrats due to scandals surrounding one of the top GOP contenders. Republicans have had statewide success in Missouri in recent years, with Donald Trump taking 57 percent of the vote in both 2016 and 2020. The GOP also won the governor’s mansion and both Senate seats. But Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement has resulted in a crowded primary to replace him, and the Republican candidates include former Gov. Eric Greitens.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO