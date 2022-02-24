Remember to ‘reduce, reuse,’ not just ‘recycle’

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My method of freezer organization has always been “just make it fit.” Most of the time, I throw the frozen foods in and arrange them barely well enough for the door to close. My rental apartment came with an old top-freezer refrigerator that can hold a decent amount of items, but it gets cluttered quickly if things aren’t stacked properly. There’s also an ice maker on one side that further cuts down on available space. But YouCopia has consistently surprised me by providing exceptional tools for organizing spots I hadn’t considered before (a lazy Susan for the fridge, a spice rack that’s its own cabinet), so I decided to give their FreezeUp Freezer Rack a try. Within minutes of opening it, my mess of bags and boxes became a wonderfully organized display.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO