To the relief of avocado lovers from coast to coast, the recent drama between the United States and Mexico was fleeting. The U.S. Department of Agriculture banned imports of the fleshy fruit from Mexico on Feb. 11, 2022, after an employee of its Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, who was working in Mexico, received threats after refusing to certify a mislabeled shipment of avocados. With only a two- to three-week supply stored in American warehouses, any extended disruption to the avocado pipeline would have been quickly felt. Eight days later, the ban was lifted, and cooks could resume smashing avocados...

AGRICULTURE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO