The next phase of work is beginning on the mixed-use Cannon Branch development, a public-private partnership at the western edge of the Manassas city limits. With grading and utility work completed on the 40 acres along Gateway Boulevard between Godwin Drive and the Prince William Parkway overpass, developer Buchanan Partners and the city’s economic development authority are beginning the next five-year phase of the project. Buchanan plans to buy a second parcel of land on the site from the city this summer to build an office and retail anchor project between the water and Gateway Boulevard.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO