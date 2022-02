Law & Order (8 p.m., NBC) - The return of the original “Law & Order” is basically a dream come true for me. I love this show so much and raged when it was canceled after 20 seasons in 2010. My extreme “Law & Order” (and by extension, Sam Waterston) fandom even managed to get me an afternoon on the set at New York’s Chelsea Piers once, years ago in one of the prime seasons (it was the Waterston/Carey Lowell/Jerry Orbach/Ben Bratt lineup). But that’s a long story interesting to no one but me. Just know that tonight at 8 p.m., I’ll be glued to my TV, waiting for the first “dun-dun!”

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO