McGuire announces he’ll seek Virginia Senate seat

By Citizen Staff
 1 day ago
John McGuire

Virginia Delegate John McGuire (R-56th District) announced Thursday that he will seek the 10th District seat in the Virginia Senate. The newly redrawn district including parts of Louisa, Goochland, Hanover, Powhatan, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Appomattox, Amelia, Prince Edward and Cumberland counties.

McGuire’s current district includes a portion of Henrico’s Far West End, though that will change when the newly adopted redistricting boundaries officially take effect with the next general election.

“After much prayer and reflection, my wife Tracy and I are fired up to continue serving and doing our part to help make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” McGuire said in a statement. “We will win this open seat, continue serving Virginia, and help other conservatives across the commonwealth hold onto the House and take back the Senate in 2023.

“The meaning of public service was a lesson I learned during my time as a Navy SEAL. To this day, serving in our armed forces is one of the highest honors of my life. I learned leadership is about respect, taking care of people, and getting things done as a team. I have taken this same approach to my time in the Virginia House of Delegates, where I have fought hard to preserve our conservative values including protecting life and our Second Amendment.

Louisa County Supervisor Duane Adams previously announced that he would seek the Republican nomination for the 10th District seat, as well.

Former Congressional candidate Taylor Keeney, who was considering a run for the Republican nomination to face Democrat Abigail Spanberger in the Seventh U.S. House District before that district was shifted north, also is considering a run for the nomination.

House bill would reverse law limiting minor traffic stops

A Senate committee could debate a bill that would reverse a policing law intended to reduce racial profiling. The General Assembly in 2020 passed a law along party lines to end pretextual policing, or the practice of stopping someone for a minor traffic violation. Such traffic stops are made for broken tail lights, tinted windows, or objects hanging from the rearview mirror. The law also bans police from searching a vehicle based on the smell of marijuana.
Henrico News Minute – Feb. 22, 2022

Henrico Schools officials prepare to open a new community school this fall; Godwin High School to honor former principal John McGinty; a proposed law would reverse one that limits traffic stops based upon minor infractions; Desiree Roots to perform tomorrow.
Full-service community school to open in Henrico

The old Highland Springs High School building will take on a new life as it houses a new full-service community school, which is set to open this fall. Henrico officials believe it’s the first school of its type in the state. With a new purpose comes a new name....
Enhanced 9-1-1 expands across state

A new fast, more efficient iteration of Virginia’s 9-1-1 system is now active in about 20% of the state, including Henrico County. In total, the new system is serving about 43% of the state’s population. During the past four years, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the...
