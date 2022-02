Spring. Is. Coming! It’ll be such a treat see daylight past 4 p.m., have springy cocktails on a rooftop with friends again, and wear all the crop tops. What will be significantly less cute is the puffy eyes and sneezing that comes with spending two minutes outdoors this time of year. That addition of pollen into the mix can just put you over the edge if you already have allergies to the things that are just chilling in your home, like mold, dust, or dander from pets. Which brings us to one major solution to breathing clearer air: an air purifier.

