In his second 2022 NFL mock draft, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has four Georgia Bulldogs going in the first round — all on the defensive side of the ball. With the Super Bowl behind us and the draft order completely set, Jeremiah sees UGA joining Miami (2004) and Florida State (2006) as the only schools to ever produce four defensive first round picks in the same draft.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO