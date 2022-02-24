ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Is Officially Ending, New Sherri Shepherd Show Coming This Fall

By Martin Berrios
hiphopnc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is officially an end of an era for a media pioneer. The Wendy Williams Show is ending and Sherri Sheppard has been slotted to get her own show. As per The Blast the Ocean Township, New Jersey native has finally gotten her walking papers. Representatives at the show confirmed the...

hiphopnc.com

Comments / 5

