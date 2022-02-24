Air Baltic to reconfigure A220 fleet with increased seating capacity

Russia’s flight prohibition against UK airlines – imposed in retaliation for the British government ban on Russian carriers – will have significant implications for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.Both airlines routinely overfly Russia en route to Asian destinations. Neither is flying to Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai or Hong Kong at present – the routes for which long transits across Siberia are the norm.But even on shorter routes, such as London to Islamabad in Pakistan and the Indian capital, Delhi, use of Russian airspace is commonplace.For example, Virgin Atlantic’s departure from Heathrow to Delhi on Thursday spent around three hours over Russia....
