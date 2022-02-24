ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Air Baltic to reconfigure A220 fleet with increased seating capacity

By In association with Embraer
Flight Global.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir Baltic has taken delivery of its first Airbus A220 with an increased seating configuration allowing it to accommodate up to 148 passengers. The Latvian carrier is aiming to take delivery of eight A220-300s this year –...

www.flightglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

How Might The Boeing 797 Stack Up Against The Airbus A321XLR?

Boeing has had plans for a New Midsize Airplane (NMA), dubbed the 797, for some time. These have been put on hold, but with the launch of the popular Airbus A321XLR, Boeing needs something to compete. What could a new 797 look like?. Original proposals for the 797. Discussions have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A220#Aircraft#Seating Capacity#Latvian#Air Baltic#Pratt Whitney#Twinjet
simpleflying.com

Why McDonnell Aircraft Ventured Into Commercial Planes

The McDonnell Aircraft Corporation was an aerospace powerhouse in the mid-20th century. Despite its strong presence across US aviation, it didn't have any commercial programs under its belt until its merger with the Douglas Aircraft Company in 1967. Covering more angles. Among the many space and military projects were the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Video shows baggage cart sucked into plane engine at Chicago O’Hare International

A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Has Boeing 777 Repainted In Toulouse Amid Airbus Spat

It is not unusual for carriers to paint aircraft, sometimes known as 'retrojets,' in old-school liveries to celebrate their history. Indeed, it has almost become something of an industry standard over the years. Qatar Airways is the latest airline to reveal such a design, with the aircraft in question receiving its new look in Toulouse, France.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Big Jet TV: Watching Planes Land at Heathrow in a Storm Is Horrifying but Mesmerizing

If, like me, you grew up in a household where your parents' idea of child-friendly entertainment was taking you to a pub at the end of an airport runway to "watch the planes," Friday's big viral internet moment will have been right up your street. Over 200,000 people tuned into the YouTube channel Big Jet TV on Friday morning to watch some of the world's biggest airplanes land at London Heathrow Airport during a storm.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus To Auction Parts Of Emirates' 2nd A380

Airbus is set to auction almost 500 Airbus parts over a couple of days in June. The majority of aircraft parts will come from A6-EDB, the 13th Airbus A380 to be built, and the second to be delivered to Emirates. However, a handful of parts will continue to come from other airframes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Storm Eunice: Big Jet TV shows planes struggling to land at Heathrow

As Storm Eunice hits the UK, airline pilots are having to use all their skill to land planes safely. A YouTube livestream from Big Jet TV showing planes struggling to touch down at Heathrow has become an unexpected hit - partly down to some lively commentary. More on this story:...
TV SHOWS
simpleflying.com

First Lufthansa 787-9 Dreamliner Rolls Out Of Boeing Factory

Lufthansa's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has been spotted rolling out of Boeing's facilities. The flag carrier of Germany has 25 units of the popular widebody on order and has its eyes on transatlantic adventures with the type this year. Highly anticipated. Last fall marked ten years since the first Boeing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Would A Boeing 787-10ER Challenge The Airbus A350?

The Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 are their manufacturers' flagship widebodies, incorporating the most efficient technologies. Despite being compared often, the two don't overlap significantly, allowing both to achieve record sales. However, with Boeing reportedly planning to launch an extended-range version of the 787, could the plane be a threat to the A350's success?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

How will UK flights be affected by Russian airspace ban?

Russia’s flight prohibition against UK airlines – imposed in retaliation for the British government ban on Russian carriers – will have significant implications for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.Both airlines routinely overfly Russia en route to Asian destinations. Neither is flying to Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai or Hong Kong at present – the routes for which long transits across Siberia are the norm.But even on shorter routes, such as London to Islamabad in Pakistan and the Indian capital, Delhi, use of Russian airspace is commonplace.For example, Virgin Atlantic’s departure from Heathrow to Delhi on Thursday spent around three hours over Russia....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy