The best cheap gaming mouse deals in November 2022

The best cheap gaming mouse could transform your gaming sessions more than you know. With Black Friday coming around, we're bound to see some cracking offers go live this month on even one of the best gaming mouse options.

Even some budget devices these days can come with customizable buttons, sensors, and most importantly, an ergonomic grip design so you can be comfortable playing for longer periods of time. We've tested a wide range of pointers so we can confidently say that the ones we've listed below really give you the best bang for your buck.

All of the cheap gaming mice under $50 / £50 on this page fit the entry level criteria, offering up excellent value for money and getting you in the game for less. You might be surprised by some of the spec sheets up for grabs at this budget, but the tech inside these pointers is getting cheaper all the time.

It is worth reminding you that you've picked one of the best possible times to look for a new gaming mouse. November, and the weeks surrounding Black Friday are when computers and their various components experience around a 30% drop in price across the board. You don't have too long to wait before you can make the most of Black Friday gaming deals , which could see your budget stretch to a higher-end product for a much more affordable price.

The best cheap gaming mouse well under $50

Programmable buttons: 6 | DPI: 8K | Weight: 85g | MSRP: $39.99 / £34.99

Solid feature set for the price Comfortable shape and design Excellent price to performance balance Smaller shape might not fit larger hands

The Logitech G203 Lightsync has an MSRP of $39.99 / £34.99, but we often see it far closer to $20 / £20 making it an absolute steal if you're on a budget. In fact, the absolute lowest price we've seen on this particular model was $15 / £15, so if you spot a discount near that level in the comparison chart below you're getting a particularly solid offer.

We rarely see even the cheapest gaming mice offering this level of customization at such a low price point. Plus, that 8K DPI sensor also beats the slightly more expensive Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury model further down the page.

You're getting a solid selection of programmable buttons and G-Hub compatibility to configure them all, as well as three zone RGB, an 8K DPI sensor, and on the fly DPI shifting. We tested the G203 Lightsync against some of the biggest names in the business and, outside of competitive situations, there's nothing more an everyday player could need. We were impressed with the satsifying clicks on offer, as well as the overall comfort of the form factor. Of course, we did not that the smaller frame means those with larger hands will struggle to find the right grip.

Read more: Logitech G203 Lightsync review

2. Corsair Sabre RGB Pro

A cheap gaming mouse with a high DPI

Programmable buttons: 6 | DPI: 18K | Weight: 74g | MSRP: $59.99 / £49.99

Regularly on sale 8K Hz hyper-polling Highly responsive sensor Less customization

If you're after a twitch-reflex DPI sensor, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro holds one of the most sensitive sensors in our list. We rarely see cheap gaming mouse options offering up an 18K DPI and a lighter 74g weight profile, so if you're looking for a little more flexibility for more competitive play, this is an excellent option. That 8K hyper-polling is also exceedingly difficult to find on a gaming mouse this cheap, and will make the whole experience a little more snappy as well.

While that MSRP does hover over $50, we regularly see this pointer on sale at around $40. Over in the UK, though, this model is significantly cheaper, usually available for around £35. If you're after a wireless gaming mouse , you'll be spending a little more - but there is a cordless version of the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro available as well.

Sometimes it can be hard to find RGB functionality in a budget mouse so if you want something a bit more flashy then this might be the best option for you.

3. Razer DeathAdder Essential

A cheap gaming mouse with a classic ergonomic design

Programmable buttons: 5 | DPI: 6.4K | Weight: 96g | MSRP: $29.99 / £29.99

Low MSRP Comfortable ergonomic shape Razer pedigree Fewer programmable buttons

The Razer DeathAdder Essential takes the classic shape of Razer's DeathAdder and scales down some of the fancier features for a much smaller price point. This is a particularly well designed piece of kit and that ergonomic shape means it's perfect for longer sessions. Razer products do tend to come at a slight premium, though, which means you're dropping down to five programmable buttons and a smaller 6.4K max DPI to make room in that cheap price point.

Still, considering you're only spending $30 / £30 on this pointer you're getting an excellent build quality and long-lasting comfort for your cash. Of course, this Razer gaming mouse is also compatible with all your Chroma gear as well so it will slot straight into your setup.

The cheapest prices we've seen on the Razer DeathAdder Essential sit around the $20 / £20 region, so you stand to save even more cash with this option if you're browsing at the right time.

Personally this is mouse I used for multiple years and it really didn't feel like I was disadvantaged by it at all, it offered great functionality and although it didn't have a tonne of buttons on the side for macro keys, the two that it did have were super helpful.

4. Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury

A cheap gaming mouse with plenty of programmable buttons

Programmable buttons: 8 | DPI: 4K | Weight: 144g | MSRP: $49.99 / £49.99

Extra programmable buttons Larger design Comfortable shape Heavier than smaller options Lower DPI

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is an older model, but it's still well worth its salt if you can find it for the right price. Those after a cheap gaming mouse that doesn't sacrifice programmable macros will enjoy the eight configurable buttons and speedy macro settings up for grabs here.

The larger design will be either a blessing or a curse - larger hands will find a much more comfortable home here compared to the smaller designs we often see on cheaper pointers. However, that does mean the G402 carries a slightly heavier profile overall, which might not serve those who need twitch reflex action.

At $49.99 / £49.99, this model just sneaks under our $50 budget, but is regularly found for far less than that. Because of the age on this device, we see it frequently included in sales at around $30-$35 / £30.

5. Roccat Burst Core

A lightweight cheap gaming mouse

Programmable buttons: 6 | DPI: 8.5K | Weight: 68g | MSRP: $34.99 / £24.99

On-board memory Lightweight Excellent Titan Optical switches Cable may drag Limited availability in the US

The Roccat Burst Core comes in at a tiny 68g, so if you're after a particularly lightweight pointer we'd heavily recommend checking out this honeycomb design. That's particularly impressive if you mostly play FPS or competitive action titles that require swift movements and a free range of motion. That's all compounded by Roccat's Titan Optical switches, used in some of the brand's higher end pointers for a crisp, responsive feel and high durability.

That $34.99 / £24.99 MSRP is already impressive, but we've seen this device hitting price lows of $25 / £13 in the past. Considering the performance on offer, those aren't prices we can easily pass up.

6. SteelSeries Rival 5

The best cheap gaming mouse to find on sale

Programmable buttons: 9 | DPI: 18K | Weight: 85g | MSRP: $59.99 / £59.99

Loads of programmable buttons Regularly on sale Well balanced design Over $50 when not on sale

The SteelSeries Rival 5 marries a high DPI, relatively low weight, comfortable design, and nine programmable buttons. That makes it an excellent all-rounder, flexible enough to fit any game library and with enough RGB to slot straight into your setup. Unfortunately, the Rival 5 carries an MSRP that sits just $10 / £10 above our $50 budget. However, this model is regularly discounted below that price point so if you keep your eye out for cheap gaming mouse deals, you may well find a steal.

For example, in the US, we've seen this model available for under $50 since September 2021, dropping down to around $40. In the UK, meanwhile, we've seen costs drop as low as £39.99 in 2022 alone.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday will take place on Friday November 25th, with deals most likely starting to go live in the week leading up to it. Cyber Monday will also take place on the 28th.

If you are in need of a new mouse, we'd definitely recommend doing your very best to hold off on a purchase until then. There will be all sorts of gaming paraphernalia on offer around Black Friday, and we're sure gaming mice will be included in that.

If it's an emergency, we've listed some good gaming mouse deals below.

Can you buy a cheap gaming mouse for under $20

We set ourselves a $50 budget to find the best cheap gaming mouse options on the market, but if you're only looking to spend $20 there are still plenty of options out there. The Logitech G203 Lightsync has been on sale for $15 / £15 in the past and the Razer DeathAdder Essential is regularly discounted to $20 / £20, for example.

Which is the best budget gaming mouse?

In all our experience, the best budget gaming mouse for most people is the Logitech G203 Lightsync. At just $39.99 / £34.99 it offers an excellent balance between speed, responsiveness, programmability, and weight and you won't have to wait until it goes on sale to pick it up for under $50.

However, as it's a little smaller we would recommend those with larger hands check out the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro which can usually be found in gaming mouse deals for $40 / £35 and offers similar specs with a higher DPI and larger surface area.

Is a cheap gaming mouse worth it?

Even though you're spending less on a cheap gaming mouse, you'll still want to make sure you're getting the right level of performance for your budget. Cheap gaming mice do sometimes drop a few key features to keep their prices low, including onboard memory, luxury switches, and super lightweight profiles. However, the biggest sacrifice isn't really that much of a sacrifice.

DPI, or the sensitivity of your mouse's sensor, can reach up to 25K in the most premium pointers, but you'll notice many cheap gaming mice drop that down to around 8K. That may seem like a significant fall, but it's worth noting that very few players ever stretch that sensitivity up to double figures. You may push 8 or 9K DPI if you're feeling particularly twitchy, but normal performance usually sits around 2K or 4K DPI.

Overall, then, cheap gaming mice are absolutely worth it if you play everyday games regularly and don't want (or need) to break the bank. You'll still find some incredible performance in this sub-$50 price category, just by dropping some expensive features that you might not have used anyway.

We're also rounding up the best left-handed gaming mouse options on the market. Or, if you're after more budget picks, you'll find all the latest cheap gaming keyboards or the best cheap gaming chair deals available now.