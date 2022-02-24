ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

PC Adam Zaman: Met officer accused of rape has case dismissed

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Metropolitan Police officer who was charged with rape has had his case dismissed at court. PC Adam Zaman, 28, was accused of raping a woman while off-duty at the Andaz Hotel in Liverpool Street, central London, in October last year. The Royal Courts of Justice was told the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Prison officer sentenced for four-month relationship with Lancaster inmate

A prison officer who had a four-month relationship with an inmate has been given a suspended jail sentence. Alisha Fallows, 23, had a relationship with violent offender Damien Baxendale while working at HMP Lancaster Farms. Preston Crown Court heard how Fallows, of Goldsmith Street, Barrow, would ring Baxendale on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJCL

Georgia police officer behind bars after rape accusation

ACWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say a police officer has been arrested for rape. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a woman reported she had been raped at her apartment on January 31 in Acworth. The incident was reported days later, according to WSB.
ACWORTH, GA
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man rips woman’s hair from scalp in ‘racist attack’

Police have released a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a woman had hair torn from her scalp in a racially aggravated attack.The assault took place outside East Croydon rail station in south London at around 6.45pm on 18 December after the 31-year-old victim got off a bus.Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp.The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack, which officers said was “racially motivated”.Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.“This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABQJournal

Man accused of raping gas station clerk

A man is accused of raping a Carlsbad gas station clerk before getting into a standoff with police after she was able to flee on Sunday. Kenneth Miller, 37, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual penetration, robbery and larceny, and has been booked into the Eddy County Detention Center. It is unclear if he has an attorney.
CARLSBAD, NM
‘Racism is a problem in Metropolitan Police,’ senior officer admits

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid has admitted racism is a problem in the country’s largest force.Mr Javid also acknowledged “people who have racist views and are racist” are among the force’s staff.When asked on BBC Newsnight if he accepted racism “is a problem in the Metropolitan Police”, the senior police officer replied: “Yes, I do.”“Let me be really clear on this: there’s absolutely no room for racism in policing, and especially here in the Metropolitan Police, we made that very, very clear to our people, anyone who works for us and demonstrates any type of racism or...
SOCIETY
BBC

Richard Morris: Covid diplomat took his own life, inquest finds

A diplomat who vanished while working for the government's Covid taskforce took his own life, an inquest has found. The body of Richard Morris was discovered in a forest near to his home in Bentley, Hampshire, in August 2020. The 52-year-old former ambassador to Nepal was last seen running in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
BBC

Oldham torture and kidnap: 'Sadistic' man and woman jailed

A "remorseless and sadistic" man and woman have been jailed for the violent kidnap and torture of a man. Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, stole hundreds of pounds from the victim, who is in his 40s, during the attack in Oldham. He was beaten with a metal pole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jamie Dawson jailed for 38 years over abuse of girls

A man has been jailed for 38 years after he was found guilty of abusing two young girls. Jamie Dawson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Derbyshire was convicted of 13 counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. He was also found guilty of two counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Three police officers were also hurt in the incident. A 41-year-old man has been stoned to death by a mob for allegedly desecrating the Koran inside a mosque in a village in eastern Pakistan, police have said. Three police officers also were injured, and more than 80 men have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sasha Johnson shooting: Case against four men collapses

The case against four men charged over the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson has been dropped. The mother-of-two was shot in the head during a silent disco in the garden of a house on Consort Road in Peckham, south London, in May last year. She suffered "catastrophic"...
PUBLIC SAFETY

