You don’t have to look very hard to see major problems brewing in British agriculture. Farms are packed with 200,000 overweight pigs, glasshouses once laden with salad leaves now sit empty, exports are falling and costs are soaring at a pace not seen for decades.Farmers report being pushed to breaking point as pressures mount on food production from all sides. The result, they warn, will be less British produce, more imports and higher prices in shops.Supermarket chains are receiving unprecedented numbers of demands from suppliers to raise the prices they pay for goods. Something has to give.Suppliers’ demands for price...

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO