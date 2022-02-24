ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Centrica profits surge amid rising gas prices

By Frank Prenesti
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Adjusted operating profit for the year to December 31 rose to £948m from £447m a year earlier. Record wholesale energy prices have forced 29 energy suppliers to leave the UK market since last August. The company also said it had has repaid a £27mn government furlough loan...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citizen Tribune

Gas prices remain on the rise

Knoxville gas prices have risen 8.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.28/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 418 stations in Knoxville. Gas prices in Knoxville are 24.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 90.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Commodity Prices#Direct Energy#British#Prudential#Nrg Energy
WCNC

Gas demand expected to rise as prices surge, expert says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While filling up at the pump may always feel like a necessary evil, many drivers say lately it feels more like highway robbery. "$70 to fill it up--if I were in a pickup truck it would take me $100, $115, $120,” one driver told WCNC Charlotte. "As we've been seeing, let's call it the last six to eight weeks, gas prices have really been surging."
CHARLOTTE, NC
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTNH

Experts offer maintenance tips amid rising gas prices

Conn. (WTNH) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven stock markets down and gas prices up. “Any bad thing that happens around the world is going to spook that market and make prices go up,” Patrick Gourley, an assistant professor of economics at the University of New Haven, said. Gourley said that is mostly […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gas prices surge amid Russia and Ukraine tensions

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is half a world away, but we are feeling the effects in the Mid-South. Perhaps the biggest, most noticeable impact is at the gas pump. Russia is one of the biggest producers of oil worldwide. FOX13 talked...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices rise for 8th straight week amid Russia fears

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the eighth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has climbed, rising 3.2 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.52 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 20.7 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices rise for 8th straight week amid Russia fears" The post Gas prices rise for 8th straight week amid Russia fears appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
96.7 The River

Gas Prices Still Rising in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Average gas prices in Minnesota have risen two cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30. The national average price for gas has risen 4.6 cents averaging $3.47. Gas Buddy says the jump in gas prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching...
MINNESOTA STATE
WBOC

Surging Gas Prices Impact Drivers on Delmarva

The price of gas is surging across the United States, as well as here on Delmarva. According to AAA, gas prices in Delaware jumped an average of six cents in the past week while the national average jumped four cents in the last week. Last year this time, gas cost drivers almost a full dollar less. Patrick Layton says prices for gas are too high.
TRAFFIC
Time

Energy Prices Surge Amid Ukraine Crisis

Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday. European natural gas led the gains with as much as 13% rise, helped higher by Germany halting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Laredo Morning Times

Gas prices expected to rise in Laredo amid Russian invasion

Gas prices have been a concern all around the world. Laredo is no exception, and locals could be paying even more going forward. As Russia invades Ukraine and the various fuel channels are disrupted, Laredoans might see prices rise further. The increase is one certainly worrying consumers, but experts say there are some ways in which they can save some money when it comes to fuel costs. "The general consensus among economists is that gas prices will rise during times of armed conflict, and the events overseas this week will be no exception," Laredo Economic Development Corporation President...
LAREDO, TX
CBS Boston

Gas Prices Rise 8 Cents In Massachusetts Amid Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts are on the rise amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to AAA. The average price of gas is $3.62 per gallon, up 8 cents from last week and 1 cent higher than the national average. Conflict between Russia and Ukraine has “roiled the oil market,” with crude at one point surpassing $100 per barrel before falling back into the mid-$90 range. As a result, AAA said the price is increasing at the pump. “Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.” Gas in Massachusetts costs 26 cents per gallon more than it did a month ago and is 90 cents higher than one year ago.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy