NFL

There's one perfect move for Aaron Rodgers... and it involves Tom Brady

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
After a brief few weeks of being out of the spotlight, Aaron Rodgers returned to the world this past Tuesday following a 12-day cleanse that I'd never like to attempt and told everyone he didn't have any answers yet about his NFL future.

After a brief few weeks of being out of the spotlight, Aaron Rodgers returned to the world this past Tuesday following a 12-day cleanse that I’d never like to attempt and told everyone he didn’t have any answers yet about his NFL future.

This is nothing new for Packers fans, who had to nervously sit through the offseason a year ago wondering if they had seen the last of their hero before he finally just showed up to work when it was time for him to report to training camp and started flinging footballs around the practice field like he does every August.

So what should Rodgers do this time around?

Go back to Green Bay and try to snap a two-game playoff losing streak?

Call it a career and spend his days reading really long books?

Become a Peleton instructor and post lots of motivational quotes on Instagram?

I really don’t know what Rodgers is going to do but I do know he has plenty of football left in him and that many teams would enjoy having him under center. He’s also under contract with the Packers, so he can’t just jump to any team he likes.

But I do have a dream scenario that involves another very good QB who goes by the name Tom Brady.

OK, here it is – the Packers trade Rodgers to the Bucs where he tries to win a Super Bowl with Brady’s former guys and Brady goes to the Packers and tries to win one with Rodgers’ former guys.

Holy NFL storyline, Batman!

Seriously, that would easily be the craziest thing to ever happen in an NFL offseason. It would be bonkers, bananas and, well, all the words that describe crazy moments.

Will it happen? No, probably not. Ok, definitely not. There’s no way in the world it would happen. I’m a very stupid man for even bringing it up. A very stupid man. The Packers trading Rodgers to a good NFC team? I’m an idiot for even getting this far into this take. Ugh. I hate myself.

BUT WHAT IF IT DID?!

I know Brady is technically retired but I’m not buying that retirement. Last night on Instagram I saw him trying to sell one of his new polo shirts and I could see it in his eyes that selling shirts wasn’t giving him the same juice as playing football. He’s also set to star in some random movie which, again, seems like a something that is not going to leave him fulfilled.

Imagine if the GOAT went to the Packers and won a Super Bowl in his first year there, bringing the fine folks of Green Bay their first Lombardi Trophy since the 2010 season? He’d be beloved at Lambeau.

Rodgers would have a very big challenge in Tampa, as he’d be stepping into some huge shoes. He’s used to doing that, though, because he did it many years ago when Brett Favre left Green Bay. Rodgers loves challenges. All critical thinkers do!

Oh, and imagine if the two teams met in the NFC Championship Game? My goodness that would be incredible. I have goosebumps just thinking about it.

Again, this is all just a dream. There’s not much going on in sports right now (thanks, baseball!) and there are a lot of bad things going on in the world so my mind is drifting.

BUT WHAT IF IT DID HAPPEN?

Quick hits: Possible Troy Aikman replacements at FOX… Tony Bennett honors Coach K… Bettor’s huge payday.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

– Troy Aikman is reportedly close to signing a deal with ESPN and jumping into the Monday Night Football booth. So who should replace him at FOX? Charles Curtis has seven possible names, including Sean McVay.

– Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett honored Mike Krzyzewski in classy moment before last night’s game against Duke.

– Here’s a wild story about how a bettor turned $1.10 into $532,000 bucks.

