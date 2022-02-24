Society for Science Awards $135K to 95 Teachers: Grants Help to Engage Students from Diverse Communities in Independent Science Research Projects

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Two major factors matter when it comes to predicting how long a new teacher will stay on the job – how they got certified and the kind of school where they first teach. As researchers who study the job market for new teachers, we recently published these findings based on our study of 175,664 new teachers in Texas from 2000 to 2015 in Education Policy. We looked at teachers who were prepared in one of two ways: They either went to a college of education, which is the traditional route...

