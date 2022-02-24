Society for Science Awards $135K to 95 Teachers: Grants Help to Engage Students from Diverse Communities in Independent Science Research Projects
Today, the Society for Science named 95 exceptional teachers as recipients of STEM Research Grants to advance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning in middle and high school classrooms in the United States and abroad. With the ongoing public health emergency challenging education systems everywhere, these awards pay tribute to...www.societyforscience.org
Comments / 0