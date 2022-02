The Mark II edition of Canon’s classic 100-400mm IS USM lens is an ideal choice for sports, action and wildlife photography. It ditches the dubious trombone-style push/pull zoom mechanism of the original lens, replacing it with a more conventional twist-action control ring, while retaining and an adjustable friction damper. The optical design and the autofocus and image stabilization systems are all updated and uprated, making the Mark II a solid, pro-grade performer for the digital era. It’s a really nice lens but very pricey compared to the more consumer-focus Sigma and Tamron 100-400mm alternatives.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO