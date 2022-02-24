ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth II cancels more virtual engagements, palace releases statement

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4Fzc_0eNvSgjN00

Queen Elizabeth II has postponed more events as she continues to recover from COVID-19.

The queen tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and has been on light duty since then, canceling several virtual audiences this week.

She has, however, continued some of her royal duties.

Elizabeth spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The Associated Press called the phone call “an encouraging sign of her recovery.”

A palace spokesperson gave a brief update on the monarch’s condition as she experiences mild, cold-like symptoms, saying “Her Majesty is continuing with light duties.”

The BBC speculated that light duties entail reading documents sent from different government ministers and approving or signing them as needed.

The spokesperson said she had no other engagements scheduled this week.

The canceled virtual audiences will be rescheduled, BBC News reported.

She also has a variety of appearances scheduled next week, including hosting a reception for diplomats and attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14 and a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on March 29. The prince died last April at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, is fully vaccinated and had received a booster shot, the AP reported.

Several people at Windsor Castle have tested positive for the virus over recent weeks, BBC News reported.

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla also tested positive days before the queen.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
StyleCaster

The Palace Just Subtly Responded to Rumors the Queen Died—Here’s What Her Health Is Like Now

Click here to read the full article. Since her positive COVID-19 test, royal wishers have wanted to know if Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and what her health is like after false rumors she had died. Buckingham Palace announced on February 20, 2022, that the Queen, 95, had tested positive for coronavirus days after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, had also tested positive. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the palace released in a statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

'Queen Elizabeth has passed away': US media declares the monarch dead

On 20 February, Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19 and had to cancel all her engagements in England. Her frail health is of great concern, especially because she is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. On Tuesday evening, an American gossip media announced her death. ⋙ COVID: Queen tests positive,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Bbc News#British Royal Family#Reuters#The Associated Press#The Commonwealth Service#Ap#Cox Media Group
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth declares she wants Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, to have the queen consort title

The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth just bestowed a major honor onto Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. In a letter marking her "Platinum Jubilee," which is the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne, the matriarch of the royal family shared her hope for Camilla’s future within the royal family. Camilla wed the Queen’s son, Prince Charles, in 2005.
U.K.
Boston 25 News

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth II has ruled the United Kingdom for so long that 80% of the country’s residents were not born when she ascended the throne. And while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the...
U.K.
MarketRealist

Who Inherits Queen Elizabeth’s Money? A Look at the Monarchy’s Wealth

Queen Elizabeth II, the subject of endless fascination by non-royals, is no doubt a wealthy woman. The 95-year-old English monarch has had the longest reign in the nation’s history. She took over the throne in 1952. As she faces COVID-19, her subjects are reminded that she won't live forever. Who will inherit Queen Elizabeth’s money?
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Honors Late Husband Prince Philip Using His Cane at Jubilee Event: Photo

Keeping her loved ones close. Queen Elizabeth II gave a sweet nod to her late husband, Prince Philip, during her first public appearance of 2022. The monarch, 95, attended a private event at her Sandringham Estate on Saturday, February 5, carrying a cane that Prince Philip used prior to his death. The sentimental accessory was on hand as Queen Elizabeth received guests and gifts to celebrate the 70th anniversary of her Accession Day. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June.
CELEBRITIES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
17K+
Followers
54K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy