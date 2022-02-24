ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA community members celebrate Black feminists Audre Lorde, Toni Morrison

By Natalie Agnew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity members gathered to celebrate the legacy of Black feminists Audre Lorde and Toni Morrison in the Black Bruin Resource Center on Friday. UCLA Campus Assault Resources and Education and the LGBTQ Campus Resource Center organized the event, which included a guest speaker and a discussion of Morrison and Lorde’s works...

